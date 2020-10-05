German police say probing Jewish student attack as attempted murder

(AFP) German investigators said Monday they were probing an attack on a Jewish student outside a synagogue in the northwestern city of Hamburg as attempted murder with anti-Semitic intent.



The suspect, who has been arrested, was dressed in combat fatigues and had a piece of paper with a handdrawn swastika in his pocket, said police and prosecutors in a statement.



"The current assessment of the situation suggests that this is an anti-Semitic motivated attack," they said, adding that investigators are treating it as a "attempted murder with grievous bodily harm".