Israel Hayom's English-language Twitter account hacked

Israel Hayom's English-language Twitter account, @IsraelHayomEng, was hacked on Monday, at around 10.30 a.m. (local time), the newspaper said.

It added that the hacker blocked the news desk's access to the account and has tweeted several untrue posts, including a false statue update about the health of US President Donald Trump.

"We apologize for this incident and are acting to swiftly regain control of our Twitter account."