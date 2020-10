12:48 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 17, 5781 , 05/10/20 Tishrei 17, 5781 , 05/10/20 Nobel Prize in Medicine awarded for discovery of Hepatitis C virus Americans Harvey J. Alter and Charles M. Rice, and British scientist Michael Houghton were awarded the Nobel Price for Medicine or Physiology for the discovery of the Hepatitis C virus. ► ◄ Last Briefs