12:30 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 17, 5781 , 05/10/20 Tishrei 17, 5781 , 05/10/20 For the first time since the Six Day War Read more This will be the first year since 1967, when Jerusalem was liberated, that the Kotel will be almost entirely bereft of it’s beloved Jews. ► ◄ Last Briefs