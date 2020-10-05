Intel Branch: Opening edu. system corresponded to morbidity increase

An Intel Branch report in preparation for the Corona Cabinet states that the opening of the education system was a significant catalyst in the spread of coronavirus in the country, and a return to school should be carefully considered.

Prof. Ran Blitzer, a member of the Ministry of Health's epidemic treatment team, tweeted that the morbidity graphs published by the National Information and Knowledge Center indicate that the beginning of the increase in morbidity clearly began before the start of the school year in all sectors. Also the same upward trend was recorded at that time among young adults after high school age.