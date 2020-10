10:47 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 17, 5781 , 05/10/20 Tishrei 17, 5781 , 05/10/20 Lebanon’s economic woes may get the better of Hezbollah Read more Hezbollah, once wielding considerable power in the Lebanese government, is now under pressure as Lebanon's economy faces collapse. ► ◄ Last Briefs