10:02 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 17, 5781 , 05/10/20 Tishrei 17, 5781 , 05/10/20 28 dead from coronavirus in 24 hours, 878 in serious condition Read more 1,624 coronavirus patients hospitalized, including 215 on respirators. Number of fatalities rises to 1,719, as infection rate inches upwards