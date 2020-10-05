|
08:53
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 17, 5781 , 05/10/20
Decrease in credit card use for first time since first closure
Data from Automatic Banking Services, the operator of the national credit card payment system, show that in September there was an increase of more than 10% in the volume of purchases in online transactions, but in physical purchases in credit cards there was a decrease of about 12.5%.
It also shows that for the first time since the first closure in March and April 2020, in September there was a 0.7% decrease in Israeli credit card spending compared to last year. In addition, the volume of cash withdrawals shrank this month by 7.8% compared to September 2019.
