08:42 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 17, 5781 , 05/10/20 Tishrei 17, 5781 , 05/10/20 US Ambassador to join scaled-down Birkat Kohanim at the Kotel Read more Just 20 people to be allowed at Sukkot Birkat Kohanim event at the Western Wall. 'I will pray for God's mercy,' says Ambassador Friedman. ► ◄ Last Briefs