08:24 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 17, 5781 , 05/10/20 Tishrei 17, 5781 , 05/10/20 Amb. Friedman to attend priestly blessing at Western Wall US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman on Monday morning tweeted, "This morning, by invitation, I will attend the 'Birkat Kohanim' service at the Western Wall — normally attended by thousands, today just 20. I will pray for God’s mercy and healing upon all those throughout the world afflicted with Covid-19. Refuah Shlema to all!" ► ◄ Last Briefs