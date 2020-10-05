Saar on management of corona crisis: Some decisions are incorrect

MK Gideon Saar responded in an interview on Reshet Bet to management of the corona crisis and said: "Some of the decisions are wrong - banning leaving the country to achieve equality between citizens is not a serious matter, factually, epidemiologically or legally."

On the clashes between civilians and the police, Saar said: "The role of the police is difficult, you have to make sure that the law enforcement authority acts within the law and that includes the use of force. It is not acceptable to judge based on a video you saw in the news. You must check exceptional cases, and it doesn't matter whether against the haredi or secular public."



