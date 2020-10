07:12 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 17, 5781 , 05/10/20 Tishrei 17, 5781 , 05/10/20 Israel to have veto on US arms sales in the Mideast? Read more Congress considering granting Israel veto power over all arms sales to the Middle East, following planned F-35 sales to the UAE. ► ◄ Last Briefs