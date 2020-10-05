|
06:52
Reported
Tishrei 17, 5781 , 05/10/20
Russia ready to supply Iran with advanced missile system
Russian Ambassador to Tehran Levan Dzhagaryan has made clear that his country is ready to supply Iran with its S-400 air defense system once the UN arms embargo against Iran expires on October 18.
“We have said since the very first day that there will be no problem for selling weapons to Iran from October 19,” Dzhagaryan said, according to the semiofficial Iranian Fars news agency.
