|
06:19
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 17, 5781 , 05/10/20
Turkey outraged over construction in Judea and Samaria
The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Sunday blasted the Israeli government following the report that it will approve the construction of 5,400 housing units in Judea and Samaria.
A statement issued by the Turkish Foreign Ministry said that the approval given by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu for construction in “settlements” in Judea and Samaria proves that Israel has not given up on its plan to “annex Palestinian territories”.
Last Briefs