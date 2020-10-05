04:58
Reported

News Briefs

  Tishrei 17, 5781 , 05/10/20

NYC Mayor seeks shutdowns in nine neighborhoods

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Sunday he planned to reimpose restrictions on nine neighborhoods as COVID-19 cases rise in parts of the city, including in areas with large Orthodox Jewish populations, AFP reports.

The proposal, which must be approved by state Governor Andrew Cuomo, marks a major setback for New York City since it was hit hard in March by the coronavirus. The city has lost almost 24,000 people to the virus.

Last Briefs