Pittsburgh Rebbe passes away

Rabbi Mordechai Yissachar Ber Leifer, the Rebbe of the Pittsburg Hasidic dynasty, passed away on Sunday night at Laniado Hospital in Netanya after contracting the coronavirus. He was only 64 years old.

For the past six months, the Pittsburgh Rebbe had followed all the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and hardly left his home. A few weeks ago, he left his home for the first time, became infected with the virus from an unknown source, and his medical condition began to deteriorate.