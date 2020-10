00:21 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 17, 5781 , 05/10/20 Tishrei 17, 5781 , 05/10/20 Yair Lapid to Blue & White: Vote no-confidence & bring govt down Read more "We can change the government without elections; we have enough votes to do so," claims opposition leader. ► ◄ Last Briefs