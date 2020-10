00:21 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 17, 5781 , 05/10/20 Tishrei 17, 5781 , 05/10/20 CNN's Tapper vs. Republicans: It could have been avoided Read more Tapper wishes the GOP leaders sick with the coronavirus a speedy recovery but calls them out for potentially spreading the virus. Watch. ► ◄ Last Briefs