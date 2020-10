22:24 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 16, 5781 , 04/10/20 Tishrei 16, 5781 , 04/10/20 Friedman: A Biden victory would be bad for Israel, Arab allies Read more US Ambassador to Israel warns that a Biden victory this November would be bad for the region, would undermine progress on Iran. ► ◄ Last Briefs