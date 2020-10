20:57 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 16, 5781 , 04/10/20 Tishrei 16, 5781 , 04/10/20 Watch: Building a Sukkah on top of IDF headquarters Read more This Sukkot, IDF soldiers built a Sukkah on top of the IDF Headquarters in Tel Aviv to celebrate the holiday. ► ◄ Last Briefs