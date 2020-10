20:36 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 16, 5781 , 04/10/20 Tishrei 16, 5781 , 04/10/20 TLV mayor mulling Knesset run? Kan News reported that long-time mayor of Tel Aviv-Jaffo, Ron Huldai, said that while at the moment, his top priority is tending to the coronavirus crisis in the city, he "will be there" when it comes time for the next Knesset elections. ► ◄ Last Briefs