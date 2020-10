20:11 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 16, 5781 , 04/10/20 Tishrei 16, 5781 , 04/10/20 Coronavirus death toll in Israel at 1,707 The coronavirus death toll in Israel has reached 1,707. The number of virus patients in critical condition is now up to 890, with 215 on ventilators.

