18:59 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 16, 5781 , 04/10/20 Tishrei 16, 5781 , 04/10/20 'President has shown no liver or kidney failure, on 5-day treatment' Pres. Trump's physician Dr. Garibaldi from John Hopkins said the President has shown no signs of liver or kidney failure as a result of his experimental drug treatment and that he expects Trump to undergo a five-day healing process. ► ◄ Last Briefs