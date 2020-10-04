|
15:33
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 16, 5781 , 04/10/20
Beitar Ilit mayor discusses recent violence with police chief
Mayor of the predominantly-haredi Beitar Ilit met with the local police chief to discuss recent events in the city in which Yassam police had assaulted citizens for allegedly breaking caronavirus directives.
The mayor voiced confidence that the situation would improve and called on residents of the city to comply with government orders.
He also said that the police chief demonstrated compassion and promised to assist any way he could.
