14:54 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 16, 5781 , 04/10/20
Watch: Policeman throws bucket at child in Beitar Illit
The police are investigating a video documenting a police officer throwing a bucket at a haredi boy in Beitar Illit. Immediately afterwards, the policeman wraps his hands around the boy's head, and together with another policeman, he is led towards what appears to be the police car.