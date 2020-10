14:48 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 16, 5781 , 04/10/20 Tishrei 16, 5781 , 04/10/20 66 coronavirus patients in critical condition at Hadassah Ein Kerem 146 patients are currently hospitalized in the coronavirus wards at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital, 66 of whom are in intensive care units in difficult and critical condition - 17 of them are on ventilator. ► ◄ Last Briefs