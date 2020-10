14:33 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 16, 5781 , 04/10/20 Tishrei 16, 5781 , 04/10/20 'Keys' to Ofek 16 satellite handed over to IDF Read more Following completion of preparations for operational use, Defense Ministry and IAI hand over Ofek 16 to IDF intelligence. ► ◄ Last Briefs