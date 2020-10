14:27 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 16, 5781 , 04/10/20 Tishrei 16, 5781 , 04/10/20 40-year-old man moderately injured in violent incident in Haifa A 40-year-old man was moderately injured in a violent incident on Madregot Tzfat Street in Haifa. MDA paramedics provided him with medical treatment and evacuated him to Rambam Hospital in the city in moderate condition. ► ◄ Last Briefs