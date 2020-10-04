|
News BriefsTishrei 16, 5781 , 04/10/20
Holon: Coronavirus carrier found yesterday at police checkpoint
Police who were at a checkpoint for inspecting vehicles in Holon yesterday, stopped a vehicle for inspection and during the inspection it was ascertained that the driver of the vehicle appears in verified coronavirus carrier records.
The police ordered the driver, a 48-year-old resident of the city, to return to his home and informed him that a fine of NIS 5,000 for breach of isolation would be sent for him.
