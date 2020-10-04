Ofek 16 satellite delivered to IDF Intelligence Division

Three months after its successful launch into space and at the end of a meticulous and pre-planned testing process, the Space Director at Mapat in the Defense Ministry and IAI today completed preparations of the Ofek 16 observation satellite for operational missions in space.

In a small ceremony at the IAI's Space plant in Yehud, the head of the space directorate at Mapat, Amnon Harari, IAI's VP and Systems, Missiles, and Space Division Head Boaz Levy with Aerospace Plant in Israel Aerospace Industries Director Shlomi Sudri handed over the satellite "keys" to the commander of Unit '9900' - the Geographic Visual Intelligence Unit of the IDF Intelligence Division.