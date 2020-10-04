|
14:07
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 16, 5781 , 04/10/20
Beitar Illit: Two suspects arrested for throwing stones at police
Police in Beitar Illit arrested two suspects throwing stones at police amidst a crowd of dozens outside a synagogue the city. Damage was caused to a police vehicle.
In addition, fines were imposed against the place's organizers and a number from the crowd who violated regulations. At this point the crowds have dispersed and the forces continue to act to force compliance.
