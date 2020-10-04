Ramat Gan resident suspected of assaulting partner remand extended

The Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court extended by two days the detention of a Ramat Gan resident accused of assaulting his partner and trying to rape her.

According to the police statement, in light of the case, the complainant arrived at her friends' house, where she stayed for several days and following the worsening of her medical condition, she was hospitalized at Ichilov Hospital while her friends filed a complaint with the police. Over the weekend, a report was received that the suspect had come to the hospital intending to hit the complainant once more and he was arrested.