President phones Rabbi David Lau: 'Exemplary leadership model'

Every year, President Reuven Rivlin visits the Sukkot of the Chief Rabbis of Israel on the holiday of Sukkot, but this year he did not go due to coronavirus.

This morning, the President spoke by telephone with the Chief Rabbi of Israel, Rabbi David Lau, and wished him a Happy holiday and thanked him for his many efforts to maintain the guidelines: "Your standing as a bulwark in maintaining health and guidelines among the entire House of Israel is an example and role model for leadership," the President told Rabbi Lau.