Suspect who threatened Knesset Member Merav Michaeli detained

Israel Police received a complaint over the weekend about a threatening message sent via social networks to MK Merav Michaeli.

The suspect in sending the message, a 48-year-old resident of Rishon LeZion, was indicted last week for a similar offense of threatening MK Eli Avidar. He was arrested and taken for questioning at the Rishon LeZion police station.

The suspect was brought to the Petah Tikva Magistrate's Court on Friday for a hearing, at the end of which he was released under four-day house arrest as the investigation into his case continues.