Pre-Supreme Court warning sent to PM re restriction on leaving country

Attorney Batya Sachs has sent a warning letter to the Prime Minister, Health Minister, Transport Minister, Attorney General, and coronavirus coordinator before submitting a Supreme Court petition on behalf of citizens regarding the restriction to leave the country during the lockdown.

The complaint calls the restriction a "blatant violation of the civil right of an individual to leave the country."

Attorney Sachs told Arutz Sheva: "This right is protected under sec. 6(a) of the Basic Law: Human Dignity and Liberty. It is one of the most basic liberties in a democratic country and since it is protected by the Basic law, it cannot be breached unless under very strict scrutiny. Since we believe it does not meet the criterion to justify the breach, we claim it is unconstitutional and should be declared void."