12:10
News BriefsTishrei 16, 5781 , 04/10/20
Bnei Brak two-year-old in serious condition from cut to neck
Medical teams provided medical assistance to a two-year-old who was cut by glass on her neck while shopping with her mother at a supermarket on Kahneman Street in Bnei Brak.
United Hatzalah Paramedic Binyamin Greenman said: "When I arrived at the scene, the mother told me that the toddler had a glass cut on her neck. I immediately performed life-saving operations that included stopping the bleeding from her neck. When the ambulance arrived, it evacuated the toddler in critical condition to Schneider Hospital in Petah Tikva."
