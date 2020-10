09:49 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 16, 5781 , 04/10/20 Tishrei 16, 5781 , 04/10/20 Open yeshiva in Bnei Brak fined NIS 5,000 The police dispersed an open yeshiva in Bnei Brak where a forbidden gathering took place. The police officers who arrived at the scene ordered those present to disperse, and in doing so fined the participants, including the place's gabay, in the amount of NIS 5,000. ► ◄ Last Briefs