News BriefsTishrei 16, 5781 , 04/10/20
2,557 positive COVID cases in a day as rate continues to decline
The Health Ministry this morning reported that 2,557 new coronavirus infections were diagnosed in Israel during the day between Friday night at midnight and Saturday night at midnight.
During the day, the results of 24,781 tests were obtained. The rate of positive tests continued to decline and stood at 11 percent of all patient detection tests, according to the Health Ministry.
