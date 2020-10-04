|
News Briefs
Minister Shai: Ministers deal with things not benefiting Israelis
Minister Yizhar Shai (Blue and White) today referred in a Reshet Bet interview to the ongoing coalition crisis between the Likud and Blue and White and the resignation of Minister Assaf Zamir.
"There's a government that some of its ministers during the most difficult times are dealing with things that aren't for the benefit of the citizens of Israel. Someone should be the responsible adult," Shai said.
