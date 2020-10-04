07:44 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 16, 5781 , 04/10/20 Tishrei 16, 5781 , 04/10/20 Assoc of Public Health Physicians: Fake-lockdown; public losing faith Association of Public Health Physicians Chairman Prof. Hagai Levin criticized the government's lockdown policy and doubts its effectiveness. "When you give the wrong treatment in medicine, then you don't get the benefit and you also get the side effects. It's a fake-lockdown, it causes the public to lose faith. People should be allowed to go out into nature, small businesses should be allowed to work," Levin said in a Kan News interview. ► ◄ Last Briefs