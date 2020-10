03:35 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 16, 5781 , 04/10/20 Tishrei 16, 5781 , 04/10/20 Ivanka Trump: Father is optimistic, thankful and strong Ivanka Trump spoke with her father, President Donald Trump and wrote on titter that and he is "as optimistic, thankful and strong" as he looks and sounds in the video message he recorded earlier today. ► ◄ Last Briefs