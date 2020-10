01:15 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 16, 5781 , 04/10/20 Tishrei 16, 5781 , 04/10/20 Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel infected with Covid-19 Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel tweeted tonight that she has been tested posotive for Covid-19. "I feel good and hope to recover quickly, with G-d's help", Gamliel wrote. ► ◄ Last Briefs