Virus death toll continues to rise in Israel

The Ministry of Health reported that since midnight last night, an additional 2,232 individuals have tested positive for CV-19 and 22 patients have succumbed to the disease. The death toll in the country has now reached 1,682.

A total of 264,443 people have contracted the virus since the beginning of the crisis.

There are currently 71,509 active patients, 840 of whom are in critical condition. 224 are on ventilator and 320 are in moderate condition. Since midnight, 22,533 virus tests have been conducted.