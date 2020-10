23:41 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 15, 5781 , 03/10/20 Tishrei 15, 5781 , 03/10/20 Trump staying in '6-Star' hospital suite Toronto-area Reporter Richard Southern tweeted images of President Trump's hospital room. "U.S president Trump isn’t staying in any old hospital room. Walter Reed Hospital has a six-room presidential suite just for the commander in chief that includes an intensive care unit, a kitchen, a living room, a bedroom, & a dining room with a crystal chandelier," he wrote. ► ◄ Last Briefs