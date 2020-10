23:37 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 15, 5781 , 03/10/20 Tishrei 15, 5781 , 03/10/20 McConnell: Trump said he's feeling well Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tweeted out minutes ago: "Just had another great call with President Trump. He sounds well and says he’s feeling good. We talked about the people’s business — fighting the pandemic, confirming Judge Barrett, and strengthening the economy for American families. Let’s keep our President & First Lady in our prayers." ► ◄ Last Briefs