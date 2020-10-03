'I don't think the government will fulfill its term'

Public Security Minister Amir Ohana (Likud) said on Friday that he did not believe the government would fulfill its term and that elections were near.

Speaking in an interview with Channel 12 News following the resignation from the government of Tourism Minister Asaf Zamir from Blue and White, Ohana said that Zamir’s resignation shows that Blue and White is trying to raise tensions, and despite the efforts to have a government that will survive for four years - it is very possible that an election is approaching.

