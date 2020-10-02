Norway: Suspect in 1982 Paris attack loses extradition appeal

The legal conditions for extraditing a suspect linked to a 1982 attack in France, in which six people were killed, have been met, a Norway appellate court found Friday, according to AFP.

Walid Abdulrahman Abu Zayed, a 61-year-old Palestinian Arab who became a Norwegian citizen in 1997, is wanted by French authorities on suspicion of being one of the shooters in the attack on the Jo Goldenberg restaurant in Paris' Marais district, a historically Jewish quarter.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Sukkot in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)