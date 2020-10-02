Kosher restaurant in Paris vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti

Unidentified individuals ransacked a kosher restaurant in Paris on Thursday night, destroying tables and windows and painting swastikas and anti-Semitic slogans on the walls, JTA reported.

The Union of Jewish Students of France (UEJF) posted a video to Twitter showing the damage on Friday.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Sukkot in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)