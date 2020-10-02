'Netanyahu put his own interests above the virus'

Former Defense Minister and Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett on Friday criticized Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and his government's conduct in the coronavirus crisis.

In an interview on Channel 12 News, Bennett accused Netanyahu of focusing on the demonstrations outside his home and argued that, contrary to the Prime Minister’s statements that the lockdown could continue anywhere from six months to a year, the virus can be overcome within a month and a half.

