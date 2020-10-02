First Lady: I have mild symptoms but overall feeling good

First Lady Melania Trump said on Friday that she is experiencing mild symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19.

“Thank you for the love you are sending our way. I have mild symptoms but overall feeling good. I am looking forward to a speedy recovery,” she wrote on Twitter.

